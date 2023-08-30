English
Arbaeen 2023:Over 1.1 million Iranian pilgrims have crossed into Iraq

Arbaeen 2023

SHAFAQNA- Over 1.1 million Iranian pilgrims have crossed into Iraq for Arbaeen commemoration. Additionally, more than 36,000 of them have left the country after completing the sacred rituals at the holy sites,  according to the director of the Zarbatiyah border crossing with Iran .

Brigadier Atif Naji, the director of the crossing, shared with Shafaq News Agency that “since August 18th, Iranian pilgrims have been arriving in the country through the Zarbatiyah border crossing smoothly without encountering any obstacles.”

He elaborated that “comprehensive plans are in place to facilitate the transportation of Iranian pilgrims, with 300 Iranian buses dedicated to their seamless movement without hindrances or challenges.”

He further clarified that “the border crossing has now reached its peak phase of both influx and departure.”

Source: Shafaq News

 

