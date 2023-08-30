English
UN vote on Lebanon peacekeeping force delayed

SHAFAQNA- A planned United Nations vote on Wednesday to renew approval for a peacekeeping force in Lebanon has been delayed as France, the United States and the United Arab Emirates argue over the freedom of movement of UN troops, diplomats said.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) – established in 1978 – patrols Lebanon’s southern border with Israel. The mandate for the operation is renewed annually and its current authorisation will expire on Thursday.

The Security Council stalemate comes amid an escalating war of words between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, with each vowing to return the other to the “stone age” and preparing for possible conflict even as they deny seeking one.

