Bahrain: Continuing Hunger Strike in Jaw Prison

SHAFAQNA-The coordinating committee of the strike of political prisoners in Jaw Central Prison announced that “the proposed solutions, and what will be considered, do not meet the very necessary needs of the detainees.”

In a statement on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, the committee said: “Although we have entered the fourth week (of the hunger strike) and the number of serious cases has increased, a lot of what was put forward in the statement, while lacking, does not exist on the ground, which means that nothing has changed, and therefore we will continue our the open hunger strike.”