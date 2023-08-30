UN criticises France for banning abaya in schools

SHAFAQNA-The spokesperson for the United Nations’ Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) criticised France’s decision to ban girls from wearing the abaya in schools.

French Education Minister Gabriel Attal told the local TF1 TV channel that wearing the abaya will no longer be allowed in schools.

OHCHR spokesperson Marta Hurtado said that although the UN body was not in a position to comment in detail given the absence of information on the French decision and plans for implementation, “it was worth recalling that according to international human rights standards, limitations on manifestations of religion or belief, including choice of clothing, were only permitted in very limited circumstances – including public safety, public order, and public health or morals.”