Israel bans Palestinian women activists from higher education

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian medical student Bara’a Fuqaha was notified of an Israeli decision to suspend her for six months from her university studies.

She had been a third-year student at the Faculty of Medicine, Al-Quds University, in the town of Abu Dis east of Jerusalem.

Another woman, Batoul Dar Assi, majoring in medical imaging at the same university, received a similar decision suspending her for four months.

Fuqaha, 24, says that on 25 June, she received a call from Israeli police summoning her to the Ma’ale Adumim police station, east of Jerusalem, where she was interrogated about her student activity at the university.