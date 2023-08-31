English
UN Security Council votes to renew peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- The UN Security Council has voted to renew Lebanon peacekeeping mission for another year.

The vote was initially to take place Wednesday but was pulled back to Thursday to allow the French and US missions to negotiate language about peacekeepers’ freedom of movement.

The Council voted 13-0 to reauthorise the mission with permanent members Russia and China abstaining.

Authorisation for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was set to expire within hours. UNIFIL was established in 1978 to confirm Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon following an earlier invasion.

Lebanon lauded the Council’s decision to extend the peacekeeping mission’s mandate but said Russia and China’s decision to abstain was a worrying development.

Source: TRTWorld

