Yemen: Discussions with UN are continuing to increase flights through Sana’a Airport

SHAFAQNA-The Yemen’s Transport Minister said that discussions with the United Nations office are continuing to increase flights through Sana’a International Airport and open new destinations of importance to the Yemeni people in general, patients in particular.

Abdul Wahab Yahya Al-Durrah, stressed the necessity of rehabilitating and operating Hodeida International Airport because of its strategic, economic, commercial and investment importance.

Al-Durrah said during his meeting today in Sana’a with the Chairman of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, General Michael Perry, “Hodeida International Airport is gaining economic and humanitarian importance as it is an air cargo airport, and its restart will give the province a major recovery and life will return for citizens in all areas of the province and neighboring provinces.”

Source: saba.ye

