Amir-Abdollahian: Iran continues to stand by Syria in completing campaign against terrorism

SHAFAQNA-The Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed that Iran continues to stand by Syria in completing its campaign against terrorism.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was received for a meeting by President of Syria Bashar Assad on Thursday in Damascus, where he arrived on Wednesday at the head of an Iraian delegation.

“In yesterday’s talks with the prime minister and the foreign minister [of Syria], we discussed the process of implementing the agreements between the two countries reached during the [Iranian] president’s visit to Damascus and emphasized that the agreements made between the two countries, including the documents signed during the President’s visit to Damascus should be carefully followed up on and implemented,” the top Iranian diplomat told President Assad.

