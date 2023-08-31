The Insignificance of the Muslim Vote in India

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by Ahsan Raza, The current political landscape of India is completely painted in one color. There doesn’t seem to be any room for any other color at the moment. Muslims in particular have been rendered almost statusless. In order to keep them out of the current political landscape, the trend of targeting areas with significant Muslim population, which started after independence, has been intensified.

A persistent complaint has long echoed in the political corridors, too, alleging that demarcation in Muslim-majority cities divides the Muslim population in a strategy that Their electoral power can be reduced. In this process, it is often seen that Muslim-majority constituencies are reserved for Dalits to eliminate Muslim representation. Consequently, such a constituency cannot elect a Muslim even if he is in the majority because Muslims in India do not include the Dalit community.

It should be noted that this process has been done three times since independence. First in 1951, second in 1967 and third in 2002. The next time this process will be done again in 2026. For this purpose, the Parliament every time passes an Act through which a Delimitation Commission is established.

This commission is given the statutory power to delimit Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies on the basis of approximately equal votes and also to designate SCST constituencies. . Similarly, the rules and regulations of constituencies are also fixed. Local MLA to support this commission. MP. Representatives of political parties and representatives of social organizations are also consulted. The commission then prepares a draft for public comment, and everyone has the right to comment and object. At this stage there is also an option to approach the court but once the draft is accepted and gazetted then the court cannot be approached.

The tragedy is that the local Muslim MLAs and MPs are either not interested in this process or are only concerned about saving their seats. Muslim political and social organizations do not care at all about this, and often do not know anything about it. This is the reason why the graph of representation of Muslims in state assemblies and parliament is continuously going downwards. Their voice is becoming weak and ineffective in the country. This is a cruel game played against Muslims in the name of democracy in India. At the heart of this contentious issue is the allegation that such delimitation exercises prevent adequate representation of Muslims in Parliament and state assemblies.

This concern was also expressed in the findings of the Justice Rajendra Sachar Committee and the subsequent Rangnathan Mishra Commission report, which recommended reservation of electoral seats to increase the presence of Muslims in legislatures. Despite these recommendations, the ground situation remains unchanged. This is raising concerns about the future of Indian Muslims in the country’s democratic process.

According to the 15th census report, in Gopalganj (Bihar), the Muslim population is more than 17 percent, while the Dalits are only around 12 percent, but this seat has been reserved for Dalits. Similar is the case in Karimnagar (Telangana) where Muslims constitute 56% and Dalits 12%, a seat reserved for the Dalit community. The Nagina seat of Bijnor (UP) has 43.04 per cent Muslims, while Dalits constitute only 21 per cent, a seat reserved for Dalits. In Bulandshahr (UP), Muslims outnumber Dalits by two percent, but it is a Dalit-specific seat.

Research shows that Deoband and Kairana remained united as a parliamentary constituency from the time of partition till the sixties. Meanwhile, the Congress candidate won consecutively in this electoral district. However, a turning point came in 1964 when Ghayur Ali Khan won from this constituency on the ticket of Ram Manohar Lohia’s Socialist Party (whose election symbol was the banyan tree). This unexpected victory surprised Indira Gandhi and she merged Deoband with Haridwar, later earmarked as a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes. Similarly, the same happened in the Muzaffarnagar seat, in which a deliberate attempt was made to make their vote weightless by cutting off the Muslim majority area….

The policy of reserving Muslim-majority seats in the Dalit category is a very clever ploy to deprive Muslims of representation. As a result, a large number of Muslims do not reach parliament or state legislatures. On the contrary, the constituencies which have a large Dalit population are placed in the unprotected category. These constituencies are Aurangabad in Bihar and Rae Bareli in UP. Aurangabad has the largest number of Dalits but this seat is unsecured. Similarly, Rae Bareli has 30 per cent Dalit population but is an unsecured seat. Incidentally, this seat is the stronghold of the Gandhi family and currently Sonia Gandhi has been elected as a Lok Sabha MP from this seat.

The report of the Justice Rajendra Sachar Committee and later the Ranganath Mishra Committee, set up by the central government in 2005, recommended reservation of electoral seats for Muslims to increase their presence in the state and central legislatures. It was also recommended that seats in which Dalit tribes and Muslims are in majority should be reserved for them. The Sachar Committee had also directed to reserve Muslim majority seats in the SC category through delimitation election exercise. However, even years after the recommendations of the Sachar Committee report, the situation on the ground remains the same.

There are 9 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, Assam and Bihar where Muslims constitute more than 50% of the population, but these seats are not reserved for Muslims. The Delimitation Commission has been accused of ignoring Muslim-majority seats in the delimitation draft released in Assam. Muslims say that if delimitation is implemented, the political representation of Muslims in the state will decrease significantly.

Assam’s Muslim population is more than 33 percent, but the representation of Muslims in the legislature is very low. In Jammu and Kashmir, recently the Delimitation Commission has recommended reservation of two seats for Kashmiri Pandits. Although reservation of constituencies on religious grounds is an illegal practice, there is no reservation for Muslims on the same basis. Delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir is done to give supremacy to the Hindu majority region of Jammu over the Muslim majority region of Kashmir.

This suggests that the reason for the political weightlessness among Indian Muslims is not just a lack of political consciousness but something else. Since independence, Muslim leaders who could voice the aspirations of the Muslim community have not been allowed to flourish in India. They are asked to carry out administrative activities such as canvassing Muslim votes for political parties. The tragedy is that they do not speak for their community. Rather, it is left to the Hindu leadership to speak on behalf of the Muslims.

It is very important to implement the recommendations of the Justice Rajendra Sachar Committee and the Ranganath Mishra Committee to solve the problem of political representation of marginalized Muslims in India. In the report of Ranganath Mishra Commission, it has been stated very clearly that under Article 341 Clause 2 of the Constitution, the imprisonment of Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists on reservation is illegal and by deleting it, the Muslim backward classes can also be included in this reservation. be categorized. These reports emphasize reservation of electoral seats for Muslims in constituencies where they have a substantial majority.ا

Further, the Delimitation Commission should ensure equitable representation while taking into account the demographic realities and concerns of minority communities while delimiting electoral boundaries. Empowering Muslim political leadership through education and leadership development programs can bridge the gap between the community and the political establishment.

It is important to raise social awareness of the importance of diverse and inclusive political representation through collaboration between civil society organizations, media and academic institutions. A review mechanism for Delimitation Commission decisions, involving stakeholders from various communities, will promote transparency and accountability.

It would also be foolish to establish a political party in the current situation. For this, Asaduddin Owaisi will also have to be requested that Khudara should not leave Telangana for now. Other contractors of Muslim votes will also have to be appeased to keep quiet and allow Muslims to vote quietly in front of the situation. Do not put up a candidate of your own. But unfortunately, this in itself is a proposal that will require a lot of sacrifice, discipline and organization for which all the Muslim organizations must now gather on one platform and deliberate in silence. And it will be necessary to prepare a plan of action by sacrificing personal ego and interests, which is sorely lacking in this nation.

