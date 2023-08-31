English
Over 2.3 million pilgrims arrive in Iraq for Arbaeen Pilgrimage

Over 2.3 million pilgrims arrive in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that the number of visitors arriving in the country to participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage surpassed two million.

These visitors entered through eight ports and three airports to partake in one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

The Iraq’s Interior Ministry stated that the Supreme Security Committee, headed by Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shummari, is actively ensuring the security of the Arbaeen visit. Security forces have been deployed along the routes leading to Karbala, and various intelligence, safety, and service efforts have been mobilized.

