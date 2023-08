SHAFAQNA- USA’s President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act as the USA marked the second anniversary of the ending of the Afghanistan war.

The legislation aims to grant Afghans who sought refuge in the USA due to the 2021 troop withdrawal the opportunity to seek permanent legal residency.

“Just as they contributed to our mission in Afghanistan for twenty years, our Afghan allies are now making vast contributions across our nation,” Biden said in a statement.

