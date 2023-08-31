Iraq: Security plan for Arbaeen Pilgrimage comes into force

SHAFAQNA- Commander of Baghdad Operations, Ahmed Salim, announced the details of the security plan for the Arbaeen Pilgrimage, consisting of three stages, and while pointing to its entry into force, he confirmed the absence of road cuts so far.

Salim told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “the Baghdad Operations Command and the sectors attached to it have initiated the plan for the Arbaeen Pilgrimage to protect pilgrims heading to the Holy province of Karbala, whether on foot or by vehicles, as well as securing processions, mosques and responsibility stations, and on the routes of transportation of pilgrims from 6 am yesterday, Wednesday, August 30, until the end of the Pilgrimage.

