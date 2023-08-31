English
Palestinian Authority gaves ‘list of wants’ in Israel-Saudi normalisation

Palestinian Authority gaves 'list of wants'

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian Authority has delivered a set of demands to Saudi Arabia in exchange for his support for the normalisation of relations between Israel and Riyadh.

The PA provided the list of possible deliverables to Saudi Arabia earlier this year — a sign that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his aides have decided to take a pragmatic approach to the US-led talks, which could see Israel-Saudi normalization, to avoid a clash with Riyadh and leverage their position to get as much as they can from any deal.

Citing a number of Israeli and American sources on Wednesday, Axios said the Palestinians want Israel to agree to change the status of parts of Area C in the occupied West Bank, where Israel currently has full control, to Area B, where the PA has civilian control and Israel maintains security control.
Such a step would expand the Palestinian Authority’s footprint in the West Bank and allow for more Palestinian development.

