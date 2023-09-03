Expert: JCPOA should reach a conclusion

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– An international affairs expert says: there is a need for negotiations and JCPOA should reach a conclusion through this. News reveals that in future trip of the Iranian President to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, the Iranian negotiating team will probably accompany the president in order to use conversation opportunities. Exchange of prisoners was a positive action. It seems that the diplomacy pursued by Oman, Qatar and Iraq as the intermediary between Iran-USA has arrived at a conclusion.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, in responding to the question whether the agreement between Iran and the USA regarding exchange of prisoners and release of Iran’s blocked money will continue and leads to more agreements between the two countries, Dr Ali Asghar Zargar asserted: there are different news, public sources of Iran say they continue the negotiations and do not leave the negotiation table. This is the statement of public officials of Iran and shows Iran has tendency towards continuity of JCPOA negotiations and reaching the ideal result. Of course it was stated that we do not tie developmental, financial and domestic issues to JCPOA; thus, there exists an intermediate state with regard to Iran-USA negotiations but tendency towards continuity of the negotiations is observable.

JCPOA should reach a conclusion

He explained: in my opinion, there is a need for negotiations and JCPOA should reach a conclusion through this. News show that in future trip of the president to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, the Iranian negotiating team will probably accompany the president in order to use conversation opportunities. Exchange of prisoners was a positive action. It seems that the diplomacy pursued by Oman, Qatar and Iraq as the intermediary between Iran-USA has arrived at a conclusion. Of course, exchange of prisoners was not the only issue and in general, Americans showed positive opinion to release some parts of Iran’s money that were blocked in other countries. This was a positive and forward-looking event.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com