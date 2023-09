SHAFAQNA- A Saudi media reports the country’s positive response to a request for help from an Iranian-flagged ship in the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia’s “Al-Arabiya” news channel announced this evening (Thursday) in an urgent news that the country has responded positively to a request for help from an Iranian-flagged ship in the Red Sea.

According to Al-Arabiya report, the crew of the said ship is also Iranian and they asked for help after one of their members was injured.

Source: Shafaqna Persian