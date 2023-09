SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- Dogharon procession on the Iran-Afghanistan border sees the daily reception of thousands of Afghan Arbaeen pilgrims.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan news agency; At the border of Dogharon, 8 stalls are serving Afghan Arbaeen pilgrims.

It should be mentioned that the first convoy of Arbaeen pilgrims from Afghanistan arrived in this procession on Tuesday, and were welcomed.

Source: Shafaqna Persian