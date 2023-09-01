English
Survey: Majority of Swedes support ban on Quran burning

Majority of Swedes support ban on Quran burning

SHAFAQNA-Swedes who want a ban to be introduced for burning the Quran and other holy books have increased to 53%. Increase in public support comes as government looking to discuss regulation that would prevent provocative acts of targeting Muslim holy book.

The latest survey was conducted by the Swedish opinion poll company SIFO. Some 37% were in favor of burning holy books within the scope of freedom of expression, while the remaining did not express an opinion.

The survey was conducted with 1,291 randomly selected Swedish nationals between Aug. 15-27.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

