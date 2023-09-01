English
WHO: Measles kills 413 children in Yemen

SHAFAQNA-The UN World Health Organization (WHO) issued a stark warning on Thursday over rising cases of measles and rubella among children in Yemen, as Measles kills 413 children.
Vaccination campaign in Yemen there faces cutbacks due to insufficient funding.

As of July, there have been more than 34,000 suspected cases of measles and rubella reported, resulting in 413 deaths; a significant increase compared to the 27,000 cases and 220 associated deaths recorded during all of last year, reported the UN health agency.

Source: ungeneva.org

www.shafaqna.com

