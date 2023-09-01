Singapore: More than 2.7 million people vote to elect 9th president

SHAFAQNA-More than 2.7 million voters in Singapore set to elect their 9th president as elections see 3-way contest.

The election will see a three-way presidential contest among investor Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and businessman Tan Kin Lian.

The successful candidate will become the city-state’s ninth president for a six-year term.The Elections Department of Singapore urged people “to go out to vote throughout the day.”

“The (voting) queue has improved at most polling stations,” the election authority said in a statement. Incumbent President Halimah Yacob is not seeking a second term.