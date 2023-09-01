English
Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia on 4-day visit

Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis arrived in Mongolia on Friday morning .It’s the first time a pope has visited the landlocked Asian country.

It’s the first time a pope has visited the landlocked Asian country and comes at a time when the Vatican’s relations with Mongolia’s two powerful neighbors, Russia and China, are once again strained.

Francis arrived in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar after an overnight flight passing through Chinese airspace, affording the pontiff a rare opportunity to send a note of greetings to President Xi Jinping. Vatican protocol calls for the pope to send such greetings whenever he flies over a foreign country.
In his message to Xi, Francis expressed “greetings of good wishes to your excellency and the people of China.

Source: nbcnews

www.shafaqna.com

