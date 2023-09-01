Libya’s PM rejects normalization with Israel

SHAFAQNA-“We affirm our rejection of any form of normalization,” Libya’s prime ministers, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said during a televised ministerial meeting on Thursday evening.

Last Sunday, the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen publicly announced that he and Libya’s foreign minister had held a private meeting in Rome the previous week, the first ever between top diplomats from both countries.

The next day, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah suspended Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and launched investigation into the meeting. It is illegal to normalize ties with Israel under a 1957 law in Libya, which has long been hostile toward Israel and supportive of the Palestinians.