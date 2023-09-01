USA denies blocking exports of some Nvidia AI chips to Middle East

SHAFAQNA-The US Commerce Department has denied reports that the US has blocked chip sales to the Middle East.

Reports said that the US had increased its restrictions on the export of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) artificial intelligence chips beyond current restriction to China.

The department, which administers licensing requirements on exports, said on Thursday through a spokesperson that the US “has not blocked chip sales to the Middle East” and declined to comment on whether it had imposed new requirements on specific US companies.