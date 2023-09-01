USA: CAIR calls for probe into anti-Muslim bias at Texas border

SHAFAQNA- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and its Texas chapter are calling for a probe into anti-Muslim bias at southern border.

A Los Angeles Times article revealed that Asylum seekers from Muslim-majority countries disproportionately imprisoned at Texas border.

The article, written by LA Times Immigration Policy Reporter Hamed Aleaziz, found that the U.S. attorney’s office in Del Rio, Texas, has been charging migrants with violating an old law called U.S. 19 1459. The law says that anyone crossing into the United States must do so at a checkpoint and report to a customs office.

For an 18-month period starting in October 2021, the U.S. attorney’s office in Del Rio charged more than 200 migrants with violating U.S. 19 1459. More than 60 percent of those 200 migrants were from Muslim-majority countries, despite people from Muslim-majority countries only making up less than 5 percent of the people who cross the Southern border.

Many of the people charged pleaded guilty and spent more than seven months in jail.

CAIR is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the disproportionate prosecution of Muslim asylum seekers.