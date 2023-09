SHAFAQNA-More than 45,000 Palestinians attended the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem.

Since the early morning hours, worshipers from Occupied Jerusalem and West Bank have been heading to the Aqsa Mosque.

The mass attendance of worshipers comes amid tight Israeli security measures.

The heavy presence of Israeli police was seen at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the Old City in Jerusalem.