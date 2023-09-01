English
Amir-Abdollahian: Oman’s initiative for removal of Western sanctions on Iran is on table

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that an initiative by Oman’s Sultan for the removal of arbitrary Western sanctions on Iran is on the table.

Tehran and other parties are exchanging messages based on this initiative. Amir-Abdollahian, who is on a visit to Lebanon, made the remarks at a press conference in Beirut on Friday.

He referred to an upcoming election of the Lebanese next president and said that any decision in this regard has to be made by the Lebanese leaders.

Source: IRNA

