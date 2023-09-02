USA: Muslim Woman says Tennessee police forced her to remove Hijab

SHAFAQNA- Muslim woman said Tennessee police forced her to remove Hijab for Mugshot photo.

Sophia Johnston was stopped on August 23 in Mount Juliet, just east of Nashville.Police officers said she was being taken into custody for a misdemeanor charge out of nearby Rutherford County related to a suspended license back in December 2017, which she claimed she could not recall.

Afterwards, Johnston was taken to Rutherford County, where she had to be booked again by the sheriff’s office there. Five men were in the room at the time and all allegedly refused her repeated request to keep the hijab on.

“Mrs. Johnston is the mother of eight children, and she could not afford to be incarcerated indefinitely,” the lawsuit said. “As a result, Mrs. Johnston relented under strenuous protest.

“Thus, under protest and under threat of indefinite incarceration, Mrs. Johnston removed her hijab in the presence of approximately five men and took her booking photo without it.”

The lawsuit said that the officers refused Johnston’s request “in contravention of her religious faith for no valid or compelling penological reason.”

The lawsuit calls for the booking photo to be expunged from the record, along with a ban on its further use and compensation no less than $200,000.

Source: The Messenger News