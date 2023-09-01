English
France’s ‘abaya ban’ is racist and illogical

SHAFAQNA- The abaya ban is “racist” and “illogical” as abayas are not religious clothes, Loubna Regui, president of the ELF-Muslim Students of France, told The New Arab .

“Anyone who does a little internet research discovers that it’s just a Middle Eastern cultural garment,” she said.

“France is the only country, alongside Afghanistan and Iran, to control what women can and cannot wear. It’s dangerous that even today, the country of Simone de Beauvoir falls that low,” she added.

While the last thing a teenage girl may need is being fashion policed by the school’s personnel daily for the bagginess of her skirt, openly racial profiling students, which is illegal, will further traumatise migrant students from all religions, argues Loubna Regui.

“This a problem that has existed for a long time: young girls (from Arab, Turk, and African backgrounds) who are harassed by school principals by their teachers criticising their outfits. This ban will further traumatise young girls at public schools,” added Regui.

Source:The New Arab

