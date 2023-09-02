Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: Idlib camps in Syria are watching birth of premature and disabled babies

SHAFAQNA– “Due to the lack of services and health care in the “Qah” camps located in the north of Idlib, this camp has witnessed the birth of dozens of premature, sick and disabled children,” Al-Araby Al-Jadeed wrote.

The lack of health care centers, medicine and food supplements, severe crowding of free centers and the difficulty of accessing them due to the lack of vehicles are some of the problems that pregnant women and mothers in these camps suffer from, and they are faced with the birth of premature and disabled children.

“Lami Aljandi”, a Syrian gynecologist, considers the recent increase in premature birth rates as a result of pregnant women facing many problems such as anemia, high blood pressure, diabetes, etc. and says: “Young women over 40 and those with diabetes and blood pressure are more prone to premature birth.”

Betul Khizr, head of fertility health department in Idlib, said: “Pregnant women have many deficiencies. Many health centers do not have the required vitamins and supplements, especially since we are in an unstable situation where most of the population is suffering from lack of food.”

