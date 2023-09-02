What is the best temperature for sleep?

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The new study, said that especially for those 65 and older, warmer temperatures are better — between 68 and 77 degrees. Below or above that range, sleep quality declines.

In the study, researchers from the Marcus Institute for Aging Research and Harvard University had 50 participants 65 and older in the Boston area wear devices to monitor their sleep, while also monitoring the sleep environment through sensors. The study followed them for a full year, collecting data on more than 11,000 nights of sleep.

As Healthline reports, ambient temperature is crucial to falling asleep — and for staying that way. It is not one-size-fits-all, though.

”The ideal temperature for most people is believed to be around 65 degrees Fahrenheit,” according to the Sleep Foundation. For infants, a room that’s a couple of degrees warmer — say up to 69 degrees Fahrenheit — could provide a good sleep temperature.

For most, a too-cold bedroom is “not considered as detrimental as an overly warm” bedroom, the foundation adds. But either can be uncomfortable and interfere with sleep, including the important Rapid Eye Movement sleep stage. And during that REM sleep, the human body’s temperature regulation isn’t efficient.

Source: sciencealert