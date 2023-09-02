For the 1st time, India will send a robot to space

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is set to launch a humanoid robot into space.

According to recent developments, the ISRO is preparing to launch the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission with a female-looking spacefaring humanoid robot called Vyommitra — before human spaceflight.

The ISRO intends to send this half-humanoid that resembles humans into space to demonstrate the safe functioning of the crew module. It is called a half-humanoid because it lacks legs but can bend forward and sideways.

Reportedly, Vyommitra is capable of performing a wide range of tasks, including alerting and performing life support procedures. It can conduct tasks such as switch panel operations and module parameter monitoring.

The robot can also recognize humans, answer questions, and conduct experiments as and when needed. The humanoid will replicate human functions in space and interact with the life support system’s environment control.

Source: interestingengineering