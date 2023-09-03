Afghanistan: Taliban installed over 62,000 security cameras in Kabul

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – Taliban Ministry of Interior has announced the installation of over 62,000 security cameras in various locations across Afghanistan for enhanced security.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan’s news agency, the Taliban Ministry of Interior stated that over 62,000 security cameras have been installed in different parts of Afghanistan to bolster security.

Abdul Matin Qane, Spokesperson for the Taliban Ministry of Interior, mentioned that with people’s collaboration, more than 62,000 security cameras have been set up in sections of Kabul city.

Previously, the Kabul police spokesperson stated that under this program, people voluntarily set up security cameras in their homes and streets to contribute to security.

Qane emphasized that inducting of these cameras will lead to increased security in Kabul, and several security incidents have already been prevented through the use of these security camera facilities.

Additionally, the Taliban Ministry of Interior spokesperson added that the ministry intends to implement this program in other important and major cities of Afghanistan in its four-year policy to reduce crime rates.

At the same time, Afghan citizens report that the Taliban Ministry of Interior is collecting information through registration forms distributed to homes and warning homeowners and shopkeepers of penalties for not installing cameras. It’s worth noting that the Taliban declared the placement of security cameras to be mandatory.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com