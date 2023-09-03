Najaf Airport: More than 97,000 pilgrims arrived in Iraq via flight

SHAFAQNA– The management of Najaf International Airport reported the reception of more than 97,000 foreign pilgrims participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to Shafaqna, the official news agency of Iraq (WAA), Lieutenant General Raad Al-Muhammadawi, Director of Najaf International Airport, stated on Friday (01 September 2023) that the airport has received over 97,000 passengers from Arab, Islamic, and foreign countries for the purpose of visiting the holy shrines in Iraq during the Arbaeen’s ceremony.

