English
International Shia News Agency
ASHURAMiddle EastOther News

Najaf Airport: More than 97,000 pilgrims arrived in Iraq via flight

0

SHAFAQNA– The management of Najaf International Airport reported the reception of more than 97,000 foreign pilgrims participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to Shafaqna, the official news agency of Iraq (WAA), Lieutenant General Raad Al-Muhammadawi, Director of Najaf International Airport, stated on Friday (01 September 2023) that the airport has received over 97,000 passengers from Arab, Islamic, and foreign countries for the purpose of visiting the holy shrines in Iraq during the Arbaeen’s ceremony.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

[Photos] Iraq’s Interior Minister praises serving Arbaeen pilgrims by Hadhrat Abbas’s (AS) Complex

Related posts

[Video] MYC Media: Majlis of Imam Hussain (AS) [Arbaeen 2023-Night 2]

asadian

[Photos] Arbaeen Hosseini pilgrims walk in Dasmiyah area of Babylon

asadian

[Video] HICTV: Ayaam-e-Zainabiya | Night 1

asadian

[Video] Arbaeen: The Journey to Hussain (AS)

asadian

[Photos] Arbaeen 2023: Pilgrims Perform Friday Prayer at Kufa Grand Mosque

asadian

Iraq’s Interior Minister: Over 3.5 million foreign pilgrims entered Karbala for Arbaeen 2023

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.