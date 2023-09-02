English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeaturedOther News

Survey: Half of Denmark supports ban on Quran burning

0
Half of Denmark supports ban on Quran burning

SHAFAQNA-At least half of Denmark supports a recent government proposal that intends to make Quran burning an illegal act, a survey has found.

With a sample size of 1,000 people, the survey, conducted recently by Voxmeter on behalf of Ritzau, asked people whether they wanted the proposed law change to be adopted.

Some 50.2% answered “yes”, 35% said “no” and 14.8% did not know, the pollster found.

The survey is among the first to assess public opinion on the pertinent issue since the government announced that it would ban Quran burnings in public.

The government is set to present a bill that will “prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said last week. The new legislation would be included in chapter 12 of Denmark’s penal code, which goes under the mandate of national security.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Anadolu Agency: Quran burnings for freedom or money?

asadian

Survey: Majority of Swedes support ban on the Quran burning

asadian

Arab Parliament welcomes Denmark’s move to ban the Quran desecration

asadian

Sweden being disrupted, says Stockholm resident who protested the Quran burning

asadian

Netherlands: Muslims protest attacks against the Quran

asadian

Swedish PM: Constitution needs to be amended to criminalize desecration of the Quran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.