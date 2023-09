SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani is overseeing the transportation of Arbaeen pilgrims arriving through the Shalamcheh border crossing in Basra Governorate.

Pilgrims arriving through the Shalamcheh border crossing in Basra Governorate, to participate in the Arbaeen Pilgrimage commemoration of Imam Hussein (AS),, stated the Media Office of the Prime Minister in a statement, received by the Iraqi News Agency-INA.