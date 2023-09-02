Iran & Iraq to launch construction of joint Shalamcheh-Basra railway project

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani have met on the common border to launch construction of joint Shalamcheh-Basra railway project.

Speaking at the ceremony, the two top officials discussed bilateral cooperation and highlighted the importance of the project, before launching the executive operation of the construction of the railway project.

The railway, which is 32 kilometers long and split evenly between the two countries, is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Iran is responsible for demining and building a bridge over the Arvand River in Basra, while Iraq is to handle the substructure and pavement work for the entire project. The Iraqi government has allocated about $200 million for the project.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com