English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

India: Home of Independent Muslim Female Journalist Set On Fire

0

SHAFAQNA- An independent Muslim woman Journalist in Delhi, Khushboo Akhtar,  has said that her house was set on fire.

While Akhtar hasn’t identified the culprits, she believes she may have been targeted due to her journalism work, which focuses on raising issues concerning Muslims and other marginalized communities.

No specific suspects or accused individuals were named in the FIR. Upon investigation, Akhtar noticed that her books, including religious scriptures, were pulled from a cupboard and set on fire outside a room next to a washing machine.

She received threats related to her work, including rape threats and others via Facebook comments and WhatsApp, but considered them somewhat commonplace.

Source: The Munsif Daily

 

 

Related posts

India: The Insignificance of the Muslim Vote

asadian

Outrage in India after teacher asks kids to slap Muslim student

asadian

OIC call on India to reverse all illegal & unilateral measures taken in Kashmir

asadian

India: At least 17 dead due to railway bridge collapse

asadian

Indian Muslims living on the razor’s edge

asadian

India: More than 3,000 Muslims flee business hub outside New Delhi after religious attacks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.