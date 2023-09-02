India: Home of Independent Muslim Female Journalist Set On Fire

SHAFAQNA- An independent Muslim woman Journalist in Delhi, Khushboo Akhtar, has said that her house was set on fire.

While Akhtar hasn’t identified the culprits, she believes she may have been targeted due to her journalism work, which focuses on raising issues concerning Muslims and other marginalized communities.

No specific suspects or accused individuals were named in the FIR. Upon investigation, Akhtar noticed that her books, including religious scriptures, were pulled from a cupboard and set on fire outside a room next to a washing machine.

She received threats related to her work, including rape threats and others via Facebook comments and WhatsApp, but considered them somewhat commonplace.

Source: The Munsif Daily