Saudi Arabia: Flynas Airlines announces direct Jeddah to Baghdad flights

Flynas Airlines

SHAFAQNA-The Saudi Arabian airline, will start operating nonstop flights between Jeddah and Baghdad.

The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) and Flynas worked together to resume flights to Baghdad, enabling Flynas to grow its network in Iraq. The first planned flight departed on September 1, 2023.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, three weekly scheduled flights will operate from Baghdad to Jeddah, establishing a new direct destination between Iraq and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new air route will strengthen commercial relationships, draw more foreign investment to both economies, and ease transportation for tourists and Umrah performers between the two Arab countries.

