Anadolu Agency: Quran burnings for freedom or money?

Quran burnings for freedom or money

SHAFAQNA-Anadolu Agency  reported  that though Salwan Momika could continue Quran burnings acts under “freedom of expression,” the live streams on TikTok generate an income that he claims “he doesn’t care about.”

Momika said donations can total up to 3,000 Swedish crowns, equaling to some €250 (some $270) with each livestream, raising questions about the motivation behind his Quran burnings.

Early in August, Chris Allen, an expert in hate studies at the University of Leicester in the UK, told Anadolu that the aim of the Quran burnings in Europe was to provoke a response from Muslims.

Momika’s case is not an exception as he not only burns a copy of the Quran during these acts, but also verbally insults Islam on a megaphone, while livestreaming the burnings on popular short-form video hosting platform TikTok.

In an interview with Swedish news agency TT, Momika claimed his acts were of “philosophical gesture, not an act of hate.”

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

