Iraq: Police down a drone tracking Arbaeen pilgrims

SHAFAQNA-Iraqi police on Saturday reported the downing of a drone that was surveilling the pilgrims participating in the Arbaeen observance in the east of Baghdad.

The device was controlled by a member of a religious movement that’s banned in Iraq, a police press release said.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that intelligence deployed in the Ghadeer spotted a drone flying over the pilgrims without proper authorization.

The source added that the security forces had transferred the suspect to a facility to complete the necessary legal procedures.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com