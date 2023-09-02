English
France: Macron says enforcing Abaya ban in schools will be uncompromising

enforcement of abaya ban in French schools

SHAFAQNA- France’s authorities will be “uncompromising” in their enforcement of a new ban on Abayas in schools, French President Macron said.

During his visit to a vocational high school in Orange in southern France, Macron announced that the government: “Will not let anything pass. We know there will be cases… by negligence perhaps, but much to try to challenge the republican system. We must be intractable.”

On Thursday (31 August 2023) evening, French Education Minister Gabriel Attal sent a memorandum to the heads of educational institutions in which he stressed that wearing the Abaya and Kameez (long shirt/tunic) is: “A religious gesture aimed at testing the resistance of the republic toward the secular sanctuary that schools must be.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

