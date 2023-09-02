Saudi Arabia’s Aramco considers selling $50bn in shares

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Aramco is considering selling a 2.5% stake in the company worth $50 billion, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

The sale could happen before the The Kingdom has decided to host any new Aramco offering on the Riyadh exchange to avoid legal risks associated with an international listing, the report said, citing Saudi officials and other people familiar with the plan. Saudi Aramco did not respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Saudi Aramco is the world's biggest oil company, with a market value of $2.25 trillion. Its shares have risen 19.6 per cent this year. It completed the world's largest initial public offering in late 2019, raising $25.6 billion and later selling more shares to raise the total to $29.4 billion.end of the year, the report said, adding that Aramco has been "sounding out" potential investors, about participating in the deal.

