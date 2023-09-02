Hundreds of journalists covering Arbaeen pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA-The Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala, has drawn many drawn a significant number of journalists to the city.

According to Hussein Al-Shammari, the head of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate branch in Karbala, approximately 750 journalists have entered Karbala to cover the event.

In addition to the journalists, more than 14 live broadcast vehicles (Satellite News Gathering – SNG) are strategically placed throughout Karbala to provide live coverage of the Arbaeen visit.

Al-Shammari emphasized that measures have been put in place to facilitate the work of journalists and ensure their ability to cover the occasion effectively.

