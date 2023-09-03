Qatari official to visit Lebanon amid ongoing efforts to break months of presidential deadlock

SHAFAQNA-A Qatari delegate is due to visit Lebanon amid ongoing efforts led by France to break months of deadlock in Beirut, Al-Jadeed TV reported on Saturday.

Authorities in Qatar have yet to publicly comment on the reported visit.

While the report fell short of naming the Qatari delegate, it comes amid months-long efforts led by French Presidential Envoy for Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian to elect a new Lebanese leader, following former President Michel Aoun’s exit from office in October last year.

Source: dohanews

