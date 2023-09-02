English
Iraq’s Interior Minister: Over 3.5 million foreign pilgrims entered Karbala for Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA-Over 3.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in Iraq to partake in the Arbaeen pilgrimage this year, Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul-Amir al-Shammari said.

“The world is watching this million-strong pilgrimage, and it’s imperative to surmount challenges for its success,” said al-Shammari, signaling the importance of the even both domestically and internationally.

The minister made those remarks during a visit to Najaf, where he met with the head of its local government, Majid Al-Waeli, to discuss the security and service plans laid in place for the Arbaeen observance, according to an official statement from the ministry.

Al-Shammari lauded the efforts of the security forces and the service sector, asserting, “their commendable commitment ensures the provision of premium services to the pilgrims.”

Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan, the commander of Iran’s internal security forces, confirmed on Friday that of the influx, a staggering 3 million were Iranian pilgrims. The semi-official Iranian agency, Fars, cited the security official saying, “One million of these pilgrims have already made their return journey.”

