Saudi Arabia: Morning Program in Chinese language at a School [Video]

SHAFAQNA– After the morning program presentations in schools in Saudi Arabia were limited to Arabic, high school students at Malik Fahd School in the Al-Baha region of the country have begun presenting this program in Chinese.

According to Shafaqna as reported by Al Arabiya, a video clip has been circulated on social media showing a group of high school and middle school students at Malik Fahd School conducting the morning program in Chinese.

In this clip, one of the students conducts the program in Chinese, while another student translates his words into Arabic.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Education introduced Chinese language instruction in schools in the country starting from the current academic year.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

