English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther NewsVideos

Saudi Arabia: Morning Program in Chinese language at a School [Video]

0

SHAFAQNA– After the morning program presentations in schools in Saudi Arabia were limited to Arabic, high school students at Malik Fahd School in the Al-Baha region of the country have begun presenting this program in Chinese.

According to Shafaqna as reported by Al Arabiya, a video clip has been circulated on social media showing a group of high school and middle school students at Malik Fahd School conducting the morning program in Chinese.

In this clip, one of the students conducts the program in Chinese, while another student translates his words into Arabic.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Education introduced Chinese language instruction in schools in the country starting from the current academic year.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Iran & Saudi Arabia are among 6 nations to join BRICS

Related posts

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: Saudi-Israel Normalization of relations causes it to lose credibility

asadian

Grape harvest in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

asadian

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco considers selling $50bn in shares

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Flynas Airlines announces direct Jeddah-Baghdad flights

asadian

Al-Arabiya: Saudis positive response to Iranian ship’s request for help in Red Sea

asadian

MEM: Saudis considers nuclear deal with China-Russia to put pressure on USA

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.