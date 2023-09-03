Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: Saudi-Israel Normalization of relations causes it to lose credibility

SHAFAQNA- “Saudi Arabia will not gain anything from the deal to normalize relations with Israel, even irreparable damage may be done to this country,” Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper wrote in an article.

“Hassan Nafea” has mentioned in this article: “Most of what Saudi Arabia demands from US regarding the normalization of relations with Israel, it can receive from others without any political conditions; Therefore, the proposed deal for the normalization of relations with Israel will cause Saudi Arabia to lose its status and prestige in both the Arab and Islamic levels to a large extent, and this is what the Saudi leadership is well aware of, and their awareness is increasing day by day.”

He further wrote: “It is true that Israel knows that the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia is a big prize, but it seems that in the shadow of the current extremist and racist government coalition, it is not ready to pay the necessary price in this regard.”

The author continued: “The current Israeli government may be able to deal with Saudi conditions, especially regarding security guarantees, arms sales, and even the nuclear program, but does not seem ready to make any concessions in favor of the Palestinians because it fears that such an issue will open the way again to the formation of a Palestinian state in the future.”

Source: Al-Araby Aljadeed

