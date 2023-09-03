Iran & Turkiye take more active measures to counter Islamophobia

The Iranian foreign minister said Sunday that Iran will not accept any blocking of the transit routes in the region, stressing further strengthening of trade ties with Turkey.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Tehran on Sunday.

In the news conference, the Iranian minister said that, “in today’s meeting, detailed but fruitful discussions were held between the two countries delegations about all aspects of bilateral cooperation.”

“The target volume of trade between the two countries is 30 billion euros, now we are halfway there. Recently, the deputy [Iranian] foreign minister for economic diplomacy made a trip to Ankara and there were good agreements in the economic field between the two countries,” the top Iranian diplomat added.

Fidan: Iranian president to visit Turkey in near future

The Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Sunday.

During the news conference, the top Turkish diplomat said that the the Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi will travel to his country on an official visit in the near future.

Referring to the 8th meeting of the Supreme Council of Iran-Turkey Strategic Relations, the Turkish Foreign Minister said, “In the near future, we will welcome the Iranian President in Turkey. Today, I had a conversation with Mr. Amir-Abdollahian about this matter.”

Fidan said, “Iran and Turkey are two powerful countries in the region and our responsibility is to create peace and stability in the region. In addition to bilateral issues, we discussed Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Ukraine, South Caucasus and Libya.”