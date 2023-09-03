English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

[Photos] Karbala: Condolence & mourning processions began to commemorate Arbaeen

0
Condolence & mourning processions

SHAFAQNA-The condolence processions came out with mourning processions at the shrines of Imam Hussain(AS) and his brother Abbas (AS), on the sixteenth day of the month of Safar to commemorate the Arbaeen.

The head of the Husseini rites and processions Department in Iraq and the Islamic world affiliated to the holy shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Abbas (AS); Sayed. Aqeel al-Yasiri, said that ” the processions started from near the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) passing through his holy shrine, then the square between the two shrines and the shrine of Abbas(AS), “noting that”the voices of the mourners rose with Husseini chants, which embody the meanings of consolation and loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and their lofty teachings.

Source: alkafeel

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] Australia: Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (AS) in Melbourne

asadian

[Photos] Arbaeen pilgrims walking towards Karbala

asadian

[Video] MYC Media: Majlis of Imam Hussain (AS) [Arbaeen 2023-Night 2]

asadian

[Photos] Arbaeen Hosseini pilgrims walk in Dasmiyah area of Babylon

asadian

Najaf Airport: More than 97,000 pilgrims arrived in Iraq via flight

asadian

[Video] HICTV: Ayaam-e-Zainabiya | Night 1

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.