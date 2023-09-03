[Photos] Karbala: Condolence & mourning processions began to commemorate Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA-The condolence processions came out with mourning processions at the shrines of Imam Hussain(AS) and his brother Abbas (AS), on the sixteenth day of the month of Safar to commemorate the Arbaeen.

The head of the Husseini rites and processions Department in Iraq and the Islamic world affiliated to the holy shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Abbas (AS); Sayed. Aqeel al-Yasiri, said that ” the processions started from near the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) passing through his holy shrine, then the square between the two shrines and the shrine of Abbas(AS), “noting that”the voices of the mourners rose with Husseini chants, which embody the meanings of consolation and loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and their lofty teachings.

Source: alkafeel

