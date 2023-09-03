English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Palestinian Prisoners plan hunger strike

0
Palestinian Prisoners

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian Prisoners plan an open-ended hunger strike as of Sept. 14 to protest Israeli restrictions.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said the strike aims to pile pressure on the Israeli prison authorities to reverse restrictions against the detainees.

“The prisoners want all restrictions imposed against them reversed,” the NGO said.

On Friday, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reduced the number of visits to Palestinian detainees from the West Bank to once every two months, according to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Around 1,600 Palestinian prisoners are affected by the new restrictions.

There are around 5,100 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, including 32 women, 165 children, and more than 1,200 administrative detainees, according to official data.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Bahrain: Rights Institute says more than 743 political prisoners are on hunger strike

asadian

1000 Palestinian prisoners launch hunger strike

asadian

West Bank: Demonstrations to protest death of Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jail

asadian

EU urges ‘transparent investigation’ into the death of Palestinian prisoner

asadian

Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan died in Israeli jail after 86 days of hunger strike

asadian

Saudi woman has launched a hunger strike to protest her imprisonment over tweets

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.