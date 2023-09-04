Astan Quds Hussaini predicted unprecedented number of pilgrims for Arbaeen 2023

SHAFAQNA– Astan Quds Hussaini has predicted unprecedented statistics for this year’s Arbaeen’s pilgrims compared to previous years.”

According to Shafaqna’s translation service, Fazel Ewz, an advisor to this Holy shrine, said in a statement to Alforat: “This year, we are witnessing a significant increase in the number of pilgrims, to the extent that all the Holy cities of the country, from Karbala and Najaf to Kadhimayn and Samarra, are filled with pilgrims.”

He stated: “This increase occurs every year, and each year, the number of pilgrims continues to grow, and this year, it is greater than the previous years.”

Ewz pointed out: “There are extensive efforts at the Holy Shrine of Hussaini, the Karbala Governorate, and the service departments in this province. We are witnessing smooth traffic and easy movement of the masses, as well as the high cooperation of pilgrims and their assistance in maintaining the cleanliness of the streets and helping with the Mawakibs. Everyone feels responsible for the success of this pilgrimage from all aspects.”

Find the full text on Alforat News.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com